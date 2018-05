May 22 (Reuters) - Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc:

* PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL FOR ISSUANCE OF SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION OF GRANDPOINT CAPITAL

* PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC - GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)