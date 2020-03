BRIEF-Pacific Smiles Group Says Will Reduce Centre Footprint Down To 17 Centres

March 30 (Reuters) - Pacific Smiles Group Ltd:

* WILL REDUCE ITS CENTRE FOOTPRINT FROM 93 CENTRES DOWN TO 17 CENTRES

* DENTAL CENTRE CLOSURES MEAN THAT MAJORITY OF PSQ’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE STOOD DOWN FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* DEPENDING ON HOW COVID-19 & DENTAL INDUSTRY RESPONSE EVOLVES, POSSIBLE THAT REMAINING 17 CENTRES WILL ALSO CLOSE IN COMING WEEKS

* A MAJORITY OF GROUP SUPPORT PERSONNEL WILL ALSO BE STOOD DOWN

* WILL IMMEDIATELY IMPLEMENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FEES REDUCED BY 50%

* WILL IMMEDIATELY IMPLEMENT EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM SALARIES REDUCED BY 20%

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SALARY TO BE REDUCED BY 30%

* THERE WILL BE NO BONUSES PAID FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* PAYMENT DATE FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE DEFERRED UNTIL 1 MAY 2020