July 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Smiles Group Ltd:

* PACIFIC SMILES SIGNS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH HBF

* UNDER DEAL, HBF WILL BUILD MINIMUM OF 5 HBF DENTAL CLINICS ACROSS WESTERN AUSTRALIA OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS

* DOES NOT EXPECT ARRANGEMENT TO BE MATERIAL TO EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF OPERATION