March 24 (Reuters) - Pacific Smiles Group Ltd:

* TO WITHDRAW FY20 GUIDANCE

* EXPERIENCED REDUCED APPOINTMENT VOLUMES RECENTLY AS GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDATIONS EMPHASISED SOCIAL DISTANCING

* REDUCTION OF NON-URGENT TREATMENTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT ON PSQ’S PATIENT FEES IN COMING MONTHS

