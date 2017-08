July 19 (Reuters) - Pacific Special Acquisition Corp :

* Qtrly revenue $31.6 million versus $23.3 million for Borqs International

* Pacific Special Acquisition Corp and Borqs International Holding Corp announce certain preliminary Borqs operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)