Feb 25 (Reuters) - Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd:

* ESTIMATED THAT THERE WAS ABOUT 400 TO 450 MILLION HKD DECREASE IN SALES REVENUE DUE TO TEMPORARY PRODUCTION HALT

* ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS IS TEMPORARY

* AS WORKERS RETURNED, PRODUCTIVITY OF PANYU FACTORY ROSE FROM 40% TO MORE THAN 80% OF ORIGINAL PRODUCTION LEVEL