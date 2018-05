May 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON INTERRUPTION OF BUSINESS OF FACTORY IN VIETNAM

* AS OF APRIL 2018, FACTORY’S PRODUCTION CAPACITY REACHED ABOUT 25% TO 30% OF DESIGNED CAPACITY

* FACTORY COMMENCED LIMITED PRODUCTION SINCE JAN 2018 ; VIEWS TO REACH ITS FULL CAPACITY BY END OF 2018