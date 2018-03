BRIEF-Pacific Topaz Resources Signs Definitive Amalgamation Agreement With Western Atlas Resources

March 27 (Reuters) - Pacific Topaz Resources Ltd:

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES LTD. SIGNS DEFINITIVE AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT WITH WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES

* PACIFIC TOPAZ - ‍CONCURRENT WITH AMALGAMATION, CO TO HAVE CONSOLIDATED SHARES ON 2:1 BASIS, THEN COMPLETE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* PACIFIC TOPAZ - PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AT POST-CONSOLIDATION PRICE C$0.20/SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT​

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES - ‍PARTICIPANTS IN FINANCING WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR PACIFIC SHARES​

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES - ‍AFTER AMALGAMATION, PROPOSED FINANCING, EXPECTED THAT FORMER WA SHAREHOLDERS WILL HOLD ABOUT 65% PACIFIC SHARES​