BRIEF-Pacific Topaz Resources To Combine With Western Atlas Resources

March 16 (Reuters) - Pacific Topaz Resources Ltd:

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES LTD. TO COMBINE WITH WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC.

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES - ‍ SIGNED ARM’S LENGTH NON-BINDING LOI DATED MARCH 13 WITH WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCE TO EFFECT A BUSINESS COMBINATION​

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES LTD - ‍WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF WESTERN ATLAS VIA A REVERSE TAKE-OVER​

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES LTD - THE TRANSACTION WILL BE EFFECTED BY WAY OF A PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT OR A “THREE-CORNERED” AMALGAMATION

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES -‍ BOARD OF RESULTING ISSUER WILL COMPRISE 4 BOARD MEMBERS, EACH OF WHOM WILL BE NOMINEES OF WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES​

* PACIFIC TOPAZ RESOURCES - ‍ SECURITYHOLDERS OF WA TO EXCHANGE SECURITIES ON EXPECTED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 1.2410 POST-CONSOL CO'S SHARES FOR EACH WA SHARE