March 16 (Reuters) - Pacificonline Systems Inc:

* PACIFICONLINE SYSTEMS INC- IN LIGHT OF COVID-19, LOCKDOWNS MAY HAMPER ABILITY OF PCSO TO OPERATE AND CO’S REVENUE SOURCE WILL ALSO BE IMPACTED

* PACIFICONLINE SYSTEMS INC- CO MAY ALSO EXPERIENCE A SLOW-DOWN IN REVENUES DUE TO CLOSURE OF MALLS AND COMMUNITY QUARANTINE EFFORT