July 2 (Reuters) - Pacira Biosciences Inc:

* PACIRA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF EXPAREL AGREEMENT WITH DEPUY SYNTHES

* PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC - SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PACIRA ECONOMICS RELATED TO EXPAREL

* PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC - ORTHOPEDIC CO-PROMOTION AGREEMENT TO CONCLUDE IN JANUARY 2021