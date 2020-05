BRIEF-Pacira Biosciences Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 7 (Reuters) - Pacira Biosciences Inc:

* PACIRA BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q1 REVENUE $105.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $102.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.30 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAW GROWING DEMAND FOR EXPAREL CONTINUE WITH YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH RATES OF OVER 20 PERCENT IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY

* TEMPORARILY WITHDRAWING ALL FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE