July 6 (Reuters) - Pacira Biosciences Inc:

* PACIRA BIOSCIENCES REPORTS PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUE OF $75.5 MILLION FOR SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* Q2 REVENUE ESTIMATE $56.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PACIRA BIOSCIENCES - DURING Q2 OF 2020, AVERAGE DAILY SALES OF EXPAREL WERE 30%, 81% & 107% OF PRIOR YEAR FOR APRIL, MAY, AND JUNE, RESPECTIVELY

* DURING Q2 OF 2020, COMPANY'S PRODUCT SALES WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC