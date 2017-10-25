FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Packaging Corporation of America reports qtrly ‍EPS of $1.47​
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 9:23 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

BRIEF-Packaging Corporation of America reports qtrly ‍EPS of $1.47​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America:

* Packaging Corporation of America reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.50

* Q3 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* Packaging Corp of America qtrly ‍reported diluted EPS $1.47​

* Packaging Corp of America qtrly ‍diluted EPS excluding special items $1.68​

* Packaging Corp of America - ‍at quarter end container board inventory was up 7,000 tons compared to Q3 of 2016 and up 20,000 tons from Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.