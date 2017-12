BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Announces Loan Portfolio Sale

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pacwest Bancorp:

* PACWEST BANCORP ANNOUNCES LOAN PORTFOLIO SALE

* PACWEST BANCORP - HAS AGREED TO SELL CASH FLOW LOANS WITH AN AGGREGATE CARRYING VALUE OF $1.49 BILLION AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2017

* PACWEST BANCORP - ‍ EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE A PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $13 MILLION FROM SALE​

* PACWEST BANCORP - EXPECTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL PORTFOLIO OF PERFORMING TECHNOLOGY CASH FLOW LOANS OF ABOUT $152 MILLION PRIOR TO YEAR-END

* PACWEST BANCORP - WILL RETAIN NINE NON-SECURITY RELATED CASH FLOW LENDING RELATIONSHIPS WITH AN AGGREGATE CARRYING VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION

* PACWEST - WILL CONSIDER OPTIONS FOR REDEPLOYING LIQUIDITY GENERATED BY DEAL, INCLUDING POTENTIALLY REPLACING CURRENT $150 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* PACWEST BANCORP - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, EXITING COMMERCIAL LENDING ORIGINATION OPERATIONS RELATED TO HEALTHCARE, TECHNOLOGY AND GENERAL CASH FLOWS​

* PACWEST BANCORP - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH SALE OF PORTFOLIO, RETAINING SECURITY CASH FLOW BUSINESS​