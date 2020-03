BRIEF-Pacwest Bancorp Says Have Not Yet Seen Any Material Impacts To Clients/Borrowers Due To Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - PacWest Bancorp:

* PACWEST BANCORP - HAVE NOT YET SEEN ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO CLIENTS/BORROWERS DUE TO CORONAVRUS

* PACWEST BANCORP - OUR HOTEL BORROWERS DID NOT APPEAR TO EXPERIENCE A REDUCTION IN DEMAND THROUGH FEB DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* PACWEST BANCORP - IN MARCH, SOME BORROWERS BEGAN TO NOTE CANCELLATIONS BELIEVED TO BE COVID - 19 RELATED

* PACWEST BANCORP - HOTEL CONSTRUCTION BORROWERS HAVE NOT YET SEEN DELAYS IN MATERIALS OR LABOR SHORTAGES AS A RESULT OF COVID - 19