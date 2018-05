BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says Australian M&A possible at right price

May 2 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair PLC:

* PADDY POWER BETFAIR CEO SAYS WOULD BE INTERESTED IF THERE ARE OPPORTUNITIES FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN AUSTRALIA AT SENSIBLE PRICES

* PADDY POWER BETFAIR CEO SAYS NEED TO GET SOME CERTAINTY ON UK FOBT LEGISLATION SO INDUSTRY CAN MOVE ON

* PADDY POWER BETFAIR CEO SAYS 10 MILLION POUND ADDITIONAL NET INVESTMENT IN AUSTRALIA ADDITIONAL TO 20 MILLION PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AT GROUP LEVEL