March 23 (Reuters) - Padenga Holdings Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE $30.3 MILLION VERSUS $31.3 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $16.4 MILLION VERSUS $11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD HAS DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.20 US CENTS PER SHARE

* ZIMBABWE OPERATION IS EXPECTED TO SELL 46,000 PREMIUM QUALITY SKINS IN 2018 Source: bit.ly/2FZFhKw