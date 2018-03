March 26 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp:

* PAG TO RECEIVE STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND

* BLACKSTONE GROUP - CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM

* BLACKSTONE GROUP LP - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: