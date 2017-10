BRIEF-PageGroup forecasts in-line FY operating profit

Oct 11 (Reuters) - PAGEGROUP PLC:

* Q3 EMEA GROSS PROFIT ‍79.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 66.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Q3 ASIA PACIFIC GROSS PROFIT ‍37.0​ MILLION STG VERSUS 32.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Q3 UK GROSS PROFIT ‍34.9​ MILLION STG VERSUS 37.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Q3 AMERICAS GROSS PROFIT ‍26.1​ MILLION STG VERSUS 21.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Q3 GROSS PROFIT OF ‍177.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 158.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍HEADCOUNT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 1,438 VERSUS 1,298 AT JUNE END​

* ‍“OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR OPERATING PROFIT REMAINS IN LINE WITH CURRENT CONSENSUS”​

* ‍THERE REMAIN A NUMBER OF CHALLENGES AS WE CONTINUE THROUGH 2017 AND INTO 2018​

* GROWTH IN ‍UK WAS DOWN -7.6 PCT, WITH CLIENT AND CANDIDATE CONFIDENCE LEVELS CONTINUING TO BE IMPACTED BY BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: