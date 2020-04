BRIEF-Pagegroup Says Is Suspending Financial Guidance For Current And Future Years

April 8 (Reuters) - Pagegroup PLC:

* PAGEGROUP PLC - FIRST QUARTER AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* PAGEGROUP PLC - 450 DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO REDUCE THEIR SALARIES AND FEES BY 20% FOR Q2, INCLUDING EXECUTIVES AND NON-EXECUTIVES

* PAGEGROUP PLC - POSTPONEMENT OF NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING

* PAGEGROUP PLC - GROUP IS SUSPENDING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT AND FUTURE YEARS

* PAGEGROUP PLC - DECIDED TO CANCEL FINAL DIVIDEND OF £30.2M OR 9.40P PER SHARE

* PAGEGROUP PLC - HEADCOUNT IS UNLIKELY TO REDUCE SIGNIFICANTLY IN SHORT TERM THROUGH NATURAL ATTRITION, AS WAS CASE DURING GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS

* PAGEGROUP - EXPECT ACTIONS, CONTINUOUS AND RIGOROUS APPROACH TO MANAGING COSTS, TO REDUCE COST BASE BY AROUND 20-25% IN Q2

* PAGEGROUP PLC - Q1 GROUP GROSS PROFIT DECLINE OF -11.7% (-13.0% IN REPORTED RATES); JANUARY AND FEBRUARY -3%; MARCH -26%

* PAGEGROUP PLC - QTRLY TOTAL REPORTED GROSS PROFIT DOWN 11.7% ON CONSTANT BASIS TO 181.8 MILLION STG

* PAGEGROUP PLC - HEADCOUNT REDUCTION EXPECTED IN APRIL OF OVER 250

* PAGEGROUP PLC - HEADCOUNT DECREASE IN Q1 ALREADY UNDERTAKEN - 104 FEE EARNERS AND 28 OPERATIONAL SUPPORT STAFF

* PAGEGROUP PLC - MAJORITY OF CONSULTANTS, MANAGERS AND OPERATIONAL SUPPORT STAFF HAVE AGREED TO A FOUR DAY WEEK, SALARY REDUCTION, FURLOUGH SCHEMES

* PAGEGROUP - EXPECT ACTIONS, AS WELL AS OUR CONTINUOUS AND RIGOROUS APPROACH TO MANAGING COSTS, TO REDUCE COST BASE BY AROUND 20-25% IN Q2