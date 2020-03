March 9 (Reuters) - PAGER:

* PAGER ANNOUNCES $33M FINANCING ROUND

* PAGER - SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING LED BY HEALTH CATALYST CAPITAL WITH PARTICIPATION OF HORIZON BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD OF NEW JERSEY

* PAGER - ANNOUNCED $33 MILLION IN EQUITY AND DEBT FINANCING, BRINGING TOTAL RAISED BY CO TO $63 MILLION TO DATE Source text for Eikon: