April 12 (Reuters) - Paice:

* REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE ALL OF ITS HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO FORD MOTOR COMPANY

* TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* CO, THE ABELL FOUNDATION WILL DROP ITS REQUEST TO BAN FORD FROM IMPORTING CERTAIN HYBRID VEHICLES

* SAYS FORD WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGES TO PAICE’S PATENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: