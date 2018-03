March 19 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc:

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY ER®

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC - TENTATIVE DATE FOR FDA MEETING IS JUNE 26

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY NDA IS AUGUST 7