Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc

* Pain therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.40

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍still expects net cash usage in calendar year 2017 may be approximately $10 million​

* Pain Therapeutics - ‍following resubmission of Remoxy NDA in Q1 2018, Co believes net cash usage in 2018 will decrease significantly compared to 2017