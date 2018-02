Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc:

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON FEB 8, CO ENTERED INTO AN ATM CAPITAL ON DEMAND SALES AGREEMENT WITH JONESTRADING INSTITUTIONAL SERVICES LLC - SEC FILING

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS - ‍UNDER TERMS OF SALES AGREEMENT, CO MAY ISSUE AND SELL UP TO $16.9 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING