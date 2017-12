Painted Pony Energy Ltd:

* ‍PAINTED PONY ANNOUNCES FULLY-FUNDED 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET​

* ‍GROWING ANNUAL AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION VOLUME BY OVER 45%​ IN 2018

* ‍INVESTING $185 MILLION OF DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL IN 2018​

* - ‍TARGETING YEAR-END 2018 NET DEBT TO ANNUALIZED Q4 CASH FLOW RATIO OF APPROXIMATELY 1.6X - 1.7X BASED ON CONSENSUS PRICING​