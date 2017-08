June 28 (Reuters) - Paion Ag :

* Positive headline data in U.S. Phase III trial with Remimazolam for procedural sedation undergoing bronchoscopy

* Primary efficacy endpoint successfully achieved

* Remimazolam met its primary efficacy endpoint in U.S. Phase III clinical trial in procedural sedation in patients undergoing bronchoscopy