June 2 (Reuters) - PAION AG:

* PAION ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF COMPASSIONATE USE FOR REMIMAZOLAM IN ITALIAN HOSPITAL

* APPROVAL FOR COMPASSIONATE USE OF REMIMAZOLAM FOR USE OF SEDATION OF FIVE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU) PATIENTS WITH COVID-19