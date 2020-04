April 2 (Reuters) - PAION AG:

* PAION CLOSES ENROLLMENT IN EU PHASE III TRIAL WITH REMIMAZOLAM IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA

* TOPLINE STUDY RESULTS EXPECTED IN H2 2020, TIMELINE FOR MAA SUBMISSION CONFIRMED

* 424 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN ENROLLED REPRESENTING A SUFFICIENT NUMBER TO CONDUCT PLANNED STATISTICAL ANALYSES

* DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE HAS AGREED TO CLOSE TRIAL WITH CURRENT NUMBER OF PATIENTS