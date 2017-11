Nov 14 (Reuters) - PAION AG

* ‍FDA CONSIDERS CURRENT HUMAN ABUSE LIABILITY PROGRAM WITH REMIMAZOLAM IN U.S. AS SUFFICIENT

* ‍NO SECOND INTRANASAL STUDY REQUIRED​

* ‍ASSUMES CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR REMIMAZOLAM IN PROCEDURAL SEDATION IN U.S. AS COMPLETED​