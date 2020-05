May 13 (Reuters) - PAION AG:

* PAION AG PUBLISHES GROUP QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* IN Q1 OF 2020, REVENUES OF KEUR 3,500 WERE REALIZED.

* NET LOSS FOR Q1 OF 2020 AMOUNTED TO KEUR 1,711 AND DECREASED BY KEUR 1,530 COMPARED TO PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* PAION CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR GIVEN IN MARCH 2020