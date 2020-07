July 8 (Reuters) - PAION AG:

* REPORTS FULL CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* WITH RECENT U.S. APPROVAL OF REMIMAZOLAM, INCLUDING A RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENT OF EUR 15 MILLION, WE DO NOT PLAN TO FURTHER USE THIS FACILITY

* TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT EUR 5 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES ISSUED TO YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL IN SEPTEMBER 2019 HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO A TOTAL OF 2,363,350 PAION SHARES