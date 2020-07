July 3 (Reuters) - Paion AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) FOR THE INDUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF PROCEDURAL SEDATION

* PAION WILL RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF EUR 15 MILLION FROM COSMO AND TIERED ROYALTIES ON NET SALES RANGING FROM 20% TO 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)