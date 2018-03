March 22 (Reuters) - Pak Fah Yeow International Ltd :

* EXPECTS ‍ TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍UNREALISED FAIR VALUE GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY HK$35.4 MILLION ON GROUP'S INVESTMENT PROPERTIES​