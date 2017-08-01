BRIEF-Pak Tak International ‍announces disposal of new energy business companies​

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd
* Announces disposal of new energy business companies
* Deal for consideration of rmb38 million
* Vendor, being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, entered into equity transfer agreement with shenzhen baosheng jewellery co
* Expected that unaudited gain before taxation accrued to group as a result of transaction would be approximately hk$4 million
* Unit Marvel Innovator Investment has conditionally agreed to sell sale interest to Shenzhen Baosheng Jewellery