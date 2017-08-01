FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pak Tak International ‍announces disposal of new energy business companies​
August 1, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Pak Tak International ‍announces disposal of new energy business companies​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd

* ‍Announces disposal of new energy business companies​

* Deal for consideration of rmb38 million

* Vendor, being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, entered into equity transfer agreement with shenzhen baosheng jewellery co

* Expected that unaudited gain before taxation accrued to group as a result of transaction would be approximately hk$4 million

* Unit Marvel Innovator Investment has conditionally agreed to sell sale interest to Shenzhen Baosheng Jewellery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

