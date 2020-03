March 20 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$1.47 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.08 BILLION

* RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN THIS YEAR

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$31.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$3.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)