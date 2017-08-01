FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 2:45 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Pak Tak International updates on share transfer agreement​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd

* ‍Golden Flourish International Limited and success cham holdings limited entered into share transfer agreement​

* ‍Golden Flourish International Limited agreed to acquire sale shares, entire issued share capital of Gallant Tech​

* Deal for consideration of HK$33 million

* Consideration will be financed from placing and from group's internal resources and/or external borrowing

* Expects that acquisition would contribute positively to group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

