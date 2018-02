Feb 13 (Reuters) - PAL AQAR FOR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT LTD:

* FY NET INCOME AFTE TAX JOD 106,788 VERSUS JOD 100,865 YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE JOD 1.1 MILLION VERSUS JOD 1 MILLION YEAR AGO