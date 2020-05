May 21 (Reuters) - PAL Holdings Inc:

* PAL HOLDINGS- CLARIFIES CO WILL STILL OPERATE ON GOING CONCERN BASIS GIVEN THAT CRISIS MANAGEMENT TEAM ACTING TO MITIGATE COVID-19 IMPACT

* PAL-INCREASE IN TOTAL LIABILITIES FROM 188.51 MILLION PESOS AS OF DEC 31, 2018 TO 312.93 MILLION PESOS MAINLY DUE TO ADOPTION OF NEW LEASE STANDARD PFRS 16 Source text reut.rs/2Tp9Wpn Further company coverage: