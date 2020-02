Feb 21 (Reuters) - Palace Banquet Holdings Ltd:

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, CHAIRMAN, CEO TO IMPLEMENT TEMPORARY 30% REDUCTION OF THEIR RESPECTIVE REMUNERATION FOR TWO MONTHS

* IF CO’S FINANCIAL SITUATION DOES NOT IMPROVE DUE TO VIRUS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAY FURTHER EXTEND TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF REMUNERATION

* GROUP MAY TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF SOME OF ITS RESTAURANTS WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN GROSS LOSS