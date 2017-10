Oct 31 (Reuters) - Paladin Ltd:

* ‍proposes to raise not less than HK$67.1 million and not more than HK$81.0 million by way of open offer​

* ‍net proceeds of open offer expected to be not less than HK$62.6 million and not more than HK$78.1 million​