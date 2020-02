Feb 19 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN DRY EYE DISEASE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH PL9643

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - DRY EYE DISEASE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL STUDY RESULTS EXPECTED Q4 2020