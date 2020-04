April 30 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $88.9 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* PALATIN - ANTICIPATES FILING AN IND AND COMMENCING CLINICAL TRIALS WITH PL8177 FOR NON-INFECTIOUS UVEITIS IN SECOND-HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2021

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - DRY EYE DISEASE PHASE 2 STUDY REMAINS ON TRACK, DATA ANTICIPATED IN 4Q20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: