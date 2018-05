BRIEF-Palatin Technologies, Inc. Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.00

May 15 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS; TELECONFERENCE AND WEBCAST TO BE HELD ON MAY 15, 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* PALATIN’S CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $25.7 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* RECOGNIZED $9.0 MILLION IN LICENSE AND CONTRACT REVENUE IN QUARTER COMPARED TO $10.8 MILLION

* PALATIN -BELIEVES EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES, PROCEEDS FROM SALES OF COMMON STOCK WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST JUNE 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)