Feb 5 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. INITIATES SUBJECT DOSING IN FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY OF PL-8177, AN INVESTIGATIONAL MELANOCORTIN RECEPTOR 1 AGONIST

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - TOP LINE DATA FROM STUDY OF PL-8177 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED IN Q3 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: