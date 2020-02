BRIEF-Palatin Technologies Q2 Loss Per Share $0.02

Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* DRY EYE DISEASE PHASE 2 STUDY TO COMMENCE Q1 2020

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES- AMAG’S PLANNED DIVESTITURE OF VYLEESI IS BASED ON CHANGE IN STRATEGY, “AND IS NOT A RESULT OF VYLEESI LAUNCH PERFORMANCE TO DATE”

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES - DATA FROM DRY EYE DISEASE PHASE 2 STUDY EXPECTED IN Q4 2020 & ULCERATIVE COLITIS TRIAL DATA EXPECTED IN MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2021

* QTRLY LICENSE AND CONTRACT REVENUE $20,610