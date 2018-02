Feb 12 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS; TELECONFERENCE AND WEBCAST TO BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 12, 2018

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* BELIEVES THAT EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO‘S PLANNED OPERATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS

* CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $35.0 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017