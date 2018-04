April 20 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - CO MAY SELL SHARES OF STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.01 PER SHARE, HAVING AN OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $25 MILLION Source : bit.ly/2HDue9S Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)