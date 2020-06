June 23 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES TO DEVELOP PL8177 AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19 AND ASSOCIATED LUNG COMPLICATIONS

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES - PALATIN IS PURSUING MULTIPLE SOURCES FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT GRANTS TO SUPPORT PL8177 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES - PLANNING TO SUBMIT AN IND FOR PL8177 IN Q3 & PLANNING PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL INITIATION IN Q4 OF CALENDAR YEAR 2020